475,860 Shares in FIGS, Inc. $FIGS Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 475,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,028,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of FIGS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,936,468 shares of the company's stock worth $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FIGS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,417,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,549,000 after buying an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in FIGS by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,297,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,824,000 after buying an additional 1,712,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FIGS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,608,000 after buying an additional 145,270 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in FIGS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,429,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,596,000 after buying an additional 90,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company's 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.01.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.15 million. FIGS's revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of FIGS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of FIGS from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FIGS from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIGS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Heather L. Hasson sold 32,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $464,077.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,433,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,546,454.31. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 23,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $338,145.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,129,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,189,905.03. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS - Free Report).

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