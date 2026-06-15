4,759 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER Purchased by Clear Street Group Inc.

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Report on TER

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,992. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $403.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.13. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $422.11. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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