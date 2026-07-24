476,240 Shares in Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN Acquired by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 476,240 shares of the savings and loans company's stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Capitol Federal Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,638 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,504 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capitol Federal Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business's 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $57.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.97 million.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Capitol Federal Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

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