483,200 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Bought by Rush Island Management LP

Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 483,200 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $19,492,000. CoStar Group accounts for about 1.3% of Rush Island Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rush Island Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of CoStar Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,368 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,539 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the technology company's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 target price on CoStar Group and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price target on CoStar Group and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 505.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More CoStar Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat estimates: CoStar reported adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, above the $0.28-$0.29 consensus range and up from $0.17 a year earlier. Revenue rose 18.4% year over year to $925 million, while net income increased sharply and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled. CoStar Group Q2 earnings beat estimates

CoStar reported adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, above the $0.28-$0.29 consensus range and up from $0.17 a year earlier. Revenue rose 18.4% year over year to $925 million, while net income increased sharply and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved: Management characterized the quarter as a profitability inflection, supported by strong revenue growth, higher margins and $69 million in net new bookings, up 3% from the first quarter. CoStar Group Q2 2026 results

Management characterized the quarter as a profitability inflection, supported by strong revenue growth, higher margins and $69 million in net new bookings, up 3% from the first quarter. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS outlook topped expectations: CoStar raised or reiterated 2026 EPS guidance at $1.32-$1.39, above the $1.29 analyst consensus, reinforcing the case for continued earnings growth.

CoStar raised or reiterated 2026 EPS guidance at $1.32-$1.39, above the $1.29 analyst consensus, reinforcing the case for continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some of the recent strength preceded the earnings release, reflecting investor anticipation, bargain hunting after a steep pullback and reported insider purchases. These factors may have supported sentiment but are less concrete than operating results.

Some of the recent strength preceded the earnings release, reflecting investor anticipation, bargain hunting after a steep pullback and reported insider purchases. These factors may have supported sentiment but are less concrete than operating results. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance disappointed: CoStar forecast third-quarter EPS of $0.31-$0.34 versus the $0.36 consensus, and revenue of $935-$945 million versus expectations of approximately $970 million. Full-year revenue guidance of $3.7-$3.8 billion also came in at or below consensus, potentially limiting the stock’s upside.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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