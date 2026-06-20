484,559 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Purchased by Employees Provident Fund Board

Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 484,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $203,365,000. MongoDB comprises about 1.5% of Employees Provident Fund Board's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Employees Provident Fund Board owned approximately 0.60% of MongoDB as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 897.7% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP raised its position in MongoDB by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 195,769 shares of the company's stock worth $60,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 354,720 shares of the company's stock worth $148,872,000 after buying an additional 189,820 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company's stock worth $427,871,000 after buying an additional 852,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in MongoDB by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 345,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,029,000 after buying an additional 141,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.39.

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MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $332.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -899.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1,200.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock's 50-day moving average is $304.76 and its 200-day moving average is $335.25. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total value of $15,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 161,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,980,727.92. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,929,438.50. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,616 shares of company stock worth $49,371,944. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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