485,934 Shares in U.S. Bancorp $USB Acquired by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 485,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $25,273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $701,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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U.S. Bancorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on USB

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,813,307. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $62.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. U.S. Bancorp's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report).

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