4,879 Shares in MKS Inc. $MKSI Acquired by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MKS in the fourth quarter worth $147,453,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in MKS during the fourth quarter valued at $95,880,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in MKS by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 839,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 516,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS by 9,165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $55,232,000 after acquiring an additional 441,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 878,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $87,249,000 after purchasing an additional 340,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company's stock.

MKS Stock Down 11.1%

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $365.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MKS Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.49 and a 52 week high of $447.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.05.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. MKS had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. MKS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MKS from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MKS from $354.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MKS from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.07.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS news, Director Gerald G. Colella sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $6,668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,667.80. This represents a 49.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,500 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total value of $826,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,400,700.50. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 53,949 shares of company stock worth $17,446,108 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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