490,625 Shares in Via Transportation Inc. $VIA Purchased by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 490,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,233,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Via Transportation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Via Transportation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Via Transportation during the third quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Via Transportation by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Via Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Via Transportation by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company's stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VIA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $19.00 target price on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Via Transportation from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on VIA

Via Transportation Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Via Transportation stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -15.29. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. Via Transportation Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

Trending Headlines about Via Transportation

Here are the key news stories impacting Via Transportation this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Daniel Ramot bought 3,571 shares at $14.00 and previously purchased 3,333 shares at $14.94, signaling continued confidence from the top. Article Title

CEO Daniel Ramot bought 3,571 shares at $14.00 and previously purchased 3,333 shares at $14.94, signaling continued confidence from the top. Positive Sentiment: Director Nechemia Peres also bought 25,000 shares, adding to his stake and reinforcing the insider-buying signal. Article Title

Director Nechemia Peres also bought 25,000 shares, adding to his stake and reinforcing the insider-buying signal. Neutral Sentiment: Via announced a 55,000-square-foot lease at 2 Park Avenue, which may support operations but does not appear to be a major near-term stock catalyst. Article Title

Via announced a 55,000-square-foot lease at 2 Park Avenue, which may support operations but does not appear to be a major near-term stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued class-action notices tied to Via’s September 2025 IPO, with investors facing an August 10 lead-plaintiff deadline. The repeated legal updates keep litigation risk front and center and may be weighing on shares. Article Title

Insider Activity at Via Transportation

In related news, CEO Daniel Ramot purchased 3,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $49,994.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,420,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,893,398. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nechemia Jacob Peres purchased 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,434 shares in the company, valued at $447,379.80. The trade was a 460.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,904 shares of company stock worth $467,289 over the last ninety days. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Via Transportation Company Profile

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

Further Reading

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