4,947 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Purchased by Purpose Unlimited Inc.

Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,947 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stance Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $2,592,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $269.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook.

Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. 2 Pick-and-Shovel AI Stocks Powering the Data Center Boom

The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Strength Seen in Texas Instruments (TXN): Can Its 7.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor-sector skepticism could limit enthusiasm, even though the industry has rallied strongly on AI-related growth expectations. 3 Semiconductor Stocks We’re Skeptical Of

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $322.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $331.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.38. The company has a market capitalization of $293.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,294,376.64. This represents a 49.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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