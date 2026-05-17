4,950 Shares in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,106 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 156,769 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,330,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $258.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $211.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $213.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.57.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The company's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.83%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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