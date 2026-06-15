4,956 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Purchased by MLP3 LLC

MLP3 LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,956 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of MLP3 LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $142,767,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1%

JPM stock opened at $320.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.29 and a 200 day moving average of $307.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. MarketBeat earnings estimate update

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Business Journals article

JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Yahoo Finance article

Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Benzinga article

Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The Justice Department’s sweeping “debanking” investigation into JPMorgan and other large banks adds a legal and reputational overhang that could weigh on sentiment if the probe intensifies. New York Post/Reuters coverage

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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