4D Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 175,000 Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

4D Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000. Universal Technical Institute makes up approximately 2.5% of 4D Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 4D Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Universal Technical Institute at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 141,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of UTI opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company's fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Griffin Securities set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTI

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,000,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 971,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,217,616. The trade was a 75.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christine Kline sold 3,500 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $155,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,326.52. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,018,500 shares of company stock worth $124,904,320 in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Further Reading

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