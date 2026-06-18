4D Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN

4D Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. Dine Brands Global accounts for 2.4% of 4D Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 4D Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,041,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,742,000 after buying an additional 101,304 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 821,184 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 101,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,801 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 172,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,399 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,292 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $51,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,315 shares in the company, valued at $269,017.20. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Research raised Dine Brands Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 2.1%

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.92 million, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.97. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Dine Brands Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.25%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company's primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

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