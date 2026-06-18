4D Advisors LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

4D Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Super Group (SGHC) makes up about 3.3% of 4D Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 4D Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Super Group (SGHC) worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,366,058 shares of the company's stock worth $70,832,000 after acquiring an additional 156,351 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,639,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,444,000 after purchasing an additional 202,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter valued at $23,791,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 152,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company's stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Trading Down 1.3%

SGHC opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Super Group has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $14.38.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Super Group (SGHC)'s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGHC shares. Zacks Research cut Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Group (SGHC) currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.57.

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Insider Transactions at Super Group (SGHC)

In related news, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 78,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $1,080,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Martine Nathan sold 4,761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $50,990.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 30,172 shares in the company, valued at $323,142.12. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 285,979 shares of company stock worth $3,356,623 over the last 90 days. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Group (SGHC) Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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