5,000 Shares in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Equinix by 408.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $929,312,000 after purchasing an additional 953,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 377,167.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $549,190,000 after buying an additional 716,618 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,998,978,000 after acquiring an additional 493,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,094,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $838,798,000 after purchasing an additional 252,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,600,239.52. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,054. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,207.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,151.67.

View Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Trading Up 0.3%

EQIX opened at $1,091.30 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $720.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,079.57 and its 200 day moving average is $948.17.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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