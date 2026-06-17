5,000 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Purchased by Diker Management LLC

Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. MongoDB accounts for approximately 1.6% of Diker Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,162 shares of the company's stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 1,294.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in MongoDB by 730.6% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 431,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,973,000 after buying an additional 379,289 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP boosted its position in MongoDB by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 65,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,572,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,492,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $348.81 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $444.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -942.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1,277.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.21.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDB

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,500. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $2,093,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 464,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $162,211,512.32. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,616 shares of company stock worth $47,588,794. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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