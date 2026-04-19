50,000 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Acquired by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus set a $92.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:NEE opened at $91.99 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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