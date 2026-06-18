50,000 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE Purchased by Ishara Investments LP

Ishara Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical comprises about 1.3% of Ishara Investments LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ishara Investments LP owned approximately 0.05% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RARE shares. Truist Financial raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $79.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RARE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shehnaaz Suliman sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $144,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,129.12. This represents a 17.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 4,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $116,606.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,747,515.80. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,002 shares of company stock valued at $575,039. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of RARE opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.35). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 91.03%.The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading

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