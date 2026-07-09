500,061 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,941,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Adaptive Biotechnologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 45.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company's stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,258 shares of the company's stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 728.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,120 shares of the company's stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 333,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $453,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 395,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,792,840.36. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 386,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $8,501,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,019,658 shares in the company, valued at $22,442,672.58. The trade was a 27.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 977,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,352,587 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

More Adaptive Biotechnologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies this week:

Negative Sentiment: Harlan Robins sold 386,240 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, a transaction worth about $8.5 million, which is the most notable insider sale and may signal caution to investors. Article Title

Harlan Robins sold 386,240 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, a transaction worth about $8.5 million, which is the most notable insider sale and may signal caution to investors. Negative Sentiment: Susan Bobulsky sold 487 shares, adding to a pattern of insider selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies. Article Title

Susan Bobulsky sold 487 shares, adding to a pattern of insider selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies. Negative Sentiment: Francis Lo sold 44,838 shares and separately sold another 51,004 shares, reinforcing the recent insider selling trend in ADPT. Article Title

Francis Lo sold 44,838 shares and separately sold another 51,004 shares, reinforcing the recent insider selling trend in ADPT. Neutral Sentiment: Recent filings note that these sales were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans, which can reduce the significance of the transactions compared with discretionary selling.

Recent filings note that these sales were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans, which can reduce the significance of the transactions compared with discretionary selling. Positive Sentiment: Adaptive Biotechnologies previously posted better-than-expected quarterly results, including revenue growth of 35.1% year over year and EPS that beat estimates, which may help limit downside pressure.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

Featured Stories

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