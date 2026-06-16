50,300 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,300 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $6,366,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IDACORP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 630.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the energy company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 62.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the energy company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company's stock.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE IDA opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.12 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $403.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $437.51 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $211,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $301,351.10. This represents a 41.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDACORP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $147.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDACORP from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $157.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDACORP

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

See Also

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