5,043 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Purchased by Titan Investment Management LLC

Titan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,043 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.9% of Titan Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $704.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.38 and a 1 year high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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