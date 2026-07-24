50,434 Shares in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 724,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,798,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,735,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $457,233,000 after purchasing an additional 117,223 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,935,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,083,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new position in Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,459,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company's stock.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 13.46%.The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore set a $56.00 price objective on Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered Carlyle Group to a "sell" rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.07.

View Our Latest Report on CG

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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