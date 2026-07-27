5,079 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,079 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,570,096,000 after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $942,542,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $983,432,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,052 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $672,364,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,570,227 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $601,899,000 after buying an additional 257,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

MSI opened at $418.44 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $359.36 and a one year high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $409.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here