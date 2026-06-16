508,000 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 508,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,299,000.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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