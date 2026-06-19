510 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 510 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,606,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,333,367,000 after purchasing an additional 375,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after purchasing an additional 332,441 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $289,349,000 after purchasing an additional 309,217 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,295,571.84. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the sale, the director owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at $131,244,986.31. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,971.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $489.98 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,823.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,416.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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