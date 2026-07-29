51,254 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Purchased by Talon Private Wealth LLC

Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,254 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,779 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,958,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,172,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,594,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,776 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank of America from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Autonomous Res dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $444.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here