52,279 Shares in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 52,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,969,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 95.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,177 shares of the company's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 368,800.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in BioNTech by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 492,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at BioNTech

In other BioNTech news, COO Sierk Poetting sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $5,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 399,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,156,226.72. This trade represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of BioNTech to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BNTX opened at $91.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.32. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.80.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 44.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

Further Reading

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