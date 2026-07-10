52,279 Shares in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,969,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BioNTech by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,012.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 556 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $92.98 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.80. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.32.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 44.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other BioNTech news, COO Sierk Poetting sold 50,000 shares of BioNTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $5,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 399,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,156,226.72. This trade represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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