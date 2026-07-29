526,315 Shares in Anthem, Inc. $ANTX Purchased by Ally Bridge Group NY LLC

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 526,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Anthem comprises about 1.5% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Anthem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTX. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $47,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $5,576,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $7,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised Anthem from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Anthem from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANTX

Anthem Stock Down 4.7%

NASDAQ:ANTX opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.99. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Anthem (NASDAQ:ANTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06).

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, such as consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

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