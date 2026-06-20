5,291 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Purchased by Winthrop Partners WNY LLC

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,291 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 56,909 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 486,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $121,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,659 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $215,356,000 after acquiring an additional 111,317 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 57,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,299,299 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $627,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of APD stock opened at $280.05 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.11 and a 52-week high of $307.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.04.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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