53,652 Shares in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM Acquired by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.14% of Sylvamo at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 564 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 765 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. Sylvamo Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.28). Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sylvamo's revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corporation will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Sylvamo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Sylvamo from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sylvamo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Sylvamo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sylvamo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sylvamo currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $47.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sylvamo

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $51,291.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $603,607.50. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM - Free Report).

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