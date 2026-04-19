5,377 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Bought by Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,377 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 661.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.60.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.9%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $206.47 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $161.51 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.40. The company has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

More Capital One Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,217. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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