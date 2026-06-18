54,000 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,630,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of FTAI Aviation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,341 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 16,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $277.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.44. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.FTAI Aviation's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTAI. Zacks Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

See Also

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