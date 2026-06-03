54,239 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Acquired by Capital Innovations LLC

Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,491,000. DT Midstream comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital Innovations LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Innovations LLC owned about 0.05% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key DT Midstream News

Here are the key news stories impacting DT Midstream this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for DT Midstream, including FY2026 to $4.86 EPS, FY2027 to $5.23 EPS, and FY2028 to $5.50 EPS, signaling expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

US Capital Advisors raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for DT Midstream, including FY2026 to $4.86 EPS, FY2027 to $5.23 EPS, and FY2028 to $5.50 EPS, signaling expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank reiterated an Outperform rating and maintained a $176 price target, while also projecting FY2026 and FY2027 earnings above consensus, reinforcing a bullish outlook.

Scotiabank reiterated an rating and maintained a $176 price target, while also projecting FY2026 and FY2027 earnings above consensus, reinforcing a bullish outlook. Positive Sentiment: Broader midstream sector coverage highlighted robust natural gas backlogs and growing demand from LNG exports and power needs, including data centers, which supports long-term growth visibility for gas-focused pipeline companies like DT Midstream. Midstream: Robust Gas Backlogs Drive Growth Visibility

Broader midstream sector coverage highlighted robust natural gas backlogs and growing demand from LNG exports and power needs, including data centers, which supports long-term growth visibility for gas-focused pipeline companies like DT Midstream. Neutral Sentiment: The current wave of updates is focused on forward estimates rather than new company-reported results, so investors are reacting mainly to improving outlooks rather than fresh operating news.

DT Midstream Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of DTM opened at $141.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average price is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.22. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $152.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.65 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 36.28%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $137.00 price objective on DT Midstream and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered DT Midstream from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DT Midstream from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

See Also

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