55,000 Shares in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH Purchased by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dianthus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 1,499,931 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,577,662 shares of the company's stock worth $101,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,048,452 shares of the company's stock worth $84,417,000 after acquiring an additional 406,254 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,676,624 shares of the company's stock worth $65,975,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,619 shares of the company's stock worth $62,129,000 after purchasing an additional 836,571 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dianthus Therapeutics

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 31,249 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $3,157,086.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,157,086.47. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $2,404,148.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $362,480. The trade was a 86.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 87,779 shares of company stock worth $7,985,235 in the last ninety days. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.15. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $107.99.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DNTH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dianthus Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dianthus Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here