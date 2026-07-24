55,000 Shares in Jabil, Inc. $JBL Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $14,610,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jabil at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 4,144.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $321.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.19. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $428.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Argus set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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