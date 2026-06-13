5,529 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Purchased by Alcosta Capital Management Inc.

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,529 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. Ulta Beauty comprises about 2.1% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $467.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $452.05 and a twelve month high of $714.97. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $516.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.Ulta Beauty's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Ulta Beauty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ulta Beauty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $635.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $644.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ulta Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ulta Beauty wasn't on the list.

While Ulta Beauty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here