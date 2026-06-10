55,314 Shares in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,271,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,864,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,089,000 after buying an additional 445,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,851,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,130,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,746,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,484,000 after buying an additional 1,614,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,404,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert A. Ortenzio sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 763,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,086,375. The trade was a 14.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:CON opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business's 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $569.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.53 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 47.14% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent's payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.20.

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Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent NYSE: CON is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

Further Reading

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