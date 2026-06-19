5,670 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND Purchased by Seven Fleet Capital Management LP

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,670 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for 0.9% of Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,044 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $34,700,000 after buying an additional 91,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $897,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASND has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $262.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $295.39.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ascendis Pharma A/S news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.80 per share, with a total value of $95,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,120. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Flemming Steen Jensen sold 19,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total value of $4,641,015.40. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ ASND opened at $230.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $160.86 and a 52 week high of $250.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.22.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $362.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

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