56,734 Shares in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Interparfums as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Interparfums by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Interparfums by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company's stock.

Interparfums Stock Up 1.8%

IPAR stock opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.28. Interparfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $128.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $344.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interparfums from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on Interparfums in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.00.

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Interparfums Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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