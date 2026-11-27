Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,419 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 568,205 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in CVS Health were worth $42,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $12,747,462,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,927,064 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,751,205,000 after buying an additional 15,604,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,801,113 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $3,496,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,188,670 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,398,868,000 after buying an additional 13,836,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,558,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem Shah acquired 23,855 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $2,001,195.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 88,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,425,607.24. The trade was a 36.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CVS Health from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $103.00 price objective on CVS Health in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CVS Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average of $89.35. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $110.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $108.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.6650 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. CVS Health's payout ratio is 30.97%.

Recent CVS Health Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about CVS:

Neutral Sentiment: CVS is open on Thanksgiving, though pharmacy hours vary by location. The holiday operating update may support customer access but is unlikely by itself to materially change the investment outlook. CVS Thanksgiving store and pharmacy hours

CVS is open on Thanksgiving, though pharmacy hours vary by location. The holiday operating update may support customer access but is unlikely by itself to materially change the investment outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A report noted heavy call-option buying in CVS shares, indicating increased bullish options activity, though this positioning does not establish a change in the company’s fundamentals. CVS stock sees heavy call-option buying

A report noted heavy call-option buying in CVS shares, indicating increased bullish options activity, though this positioning does not establish a change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Pzena Investment Management’s Q3 commentary cited segment-specific concerns that weighed on CVS. The coverage points to continuing business-line risks, although the available report does not detail their scale. Segment-specific concerns dragged CVS in Q3

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health is a U.S. health care company whose businesses span retail pharmacy, pharmacy benefit management, health insurance and care delivery. Its CVS Pharmacy locations and digital services provide prescription fulfillment, over-the-counter medicines and health and wellness products. The company also operates MinuteClinic walk-in clinics in select locations. Through CVS Caremark, CVS Health provides pharmacy benefit management services to employers, health plans and government programs. Its Aetna business offers health insurance and related benefits, while its care delivery operations include Oak Street Health primary care centers and Signify Health services, including in-home health evaluations.

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