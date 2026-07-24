572 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Acquired by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 572 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ASML by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after buying an additional 1,022,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ASML by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,633,046,000 after buying an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,602 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $822,492,000 after acquiring an additional 148,948 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 669,985 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $716,790,000 after acquiring an additional 140,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132,353 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ASML Stock Up 0.1%

ASML opened at $1,803.00 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,749.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,522.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,999.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $2.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. ASML's payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML’s latest quarterly results came in well above expectations, with stronger revenue, margin expansion, and a rebound in free cash flow, driven by higher lithography machine sales and pricing power. The company also lifted 2026 revenue guidance to €43 billion–€45 billion, reinforcing optimism around AI-driven demand. ASML: Surging AI CapEx A Catalyst

ASML’s latest quarterly results came in well above expectations, with stronger revenue, margin expansion, and a rebound in free cash flow, driven by higher lithography machine sales and pricing power. The company also lifted 2026 revenue guidance to €43 billion–€45 billion, reinforcing optimism around AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary continue to highlight ASML’s EUV leadership and next-generation High-NA tools as key long-term growth drivers, with AI spending expected to boost demand for advanced chips and the equipment needed to make them. ASML Holdings' EUV Leadership Strengthens Long-Term Growth

Analysts and recent commentary continue to highlight ASML’s EUV leadership and next-generation High-NA tools as key long-term growth drivers, with AI spending expected to boost demand for advanced chips and the equipment needed to make them. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment is also helping, as chip ETFs have surged this year and investors are watching Intel’s earnings as a possible read-through for the sector. Strength in the chip group tends to support ASML because its tools are essential to advanced semiconductor production. Semiconductor ETFs Surge Ahead of Intel Earnings

Broader semiconductor sentiment is also helping, as chip ETFs have surged this year and investors are watching Intel’s earnings as a possible read-through for the sector. Strength in the chip group tends to support ASML because its tools are essential to advanced semiconductor production. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that ASML remains a heavily followed stock, with Wall Street generally rating it a Buy. These pieces are more commentary than new information, but they reflect continued investor attention. Is Trending Stock ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) a Buy Now?

Several articles note that ASML remains a heavily followed stock, with Wall Street generally rating it a Buy. These pieces are more commentary than new information, but they reflect continued investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage also cautions that ASML’s premium valuation, China restrictions, and customer timing risks could limit upside even though the long-term AI demand case remains strong. ASML Owns AI's Critical Bottleneck. Is the Stock Worth the Price?

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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