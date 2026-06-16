5,732 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Purchased by Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC

Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,732 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.9%

UNP opened at $267.54 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $279.70. The company has a market cap of $158.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $262.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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