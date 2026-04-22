57,664 Shares in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.13% of Science Applications International as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Science Applications International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the company's stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.65. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.30. Science Applications International Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corporation will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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