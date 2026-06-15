579,955 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 579,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $59,718,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Crown at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Get Crown alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $98.86 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $116.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCK. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crown, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown wasn't on the list.

While Crown currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here