58,868 Shares in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Bought by Dockside LLC

Dockside LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,868 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Williams Companies makes up 0.9% of Dockside LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 568,928 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $35,734,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 160.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 101,574 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 287,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,924,589.65. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,227,993.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,835. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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