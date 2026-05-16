59,095 Shares in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Viking by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Viking by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viking by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company's stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Viking by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Viking by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Viking

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Viking Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of VIK stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Viking had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 166.31%. The company's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Viking in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Viking from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "cautious" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Viking from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Viking in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.57.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Viking

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $3,720,184.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 420,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report).

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