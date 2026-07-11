5,944 Shares in Stryker Corporation $SYK Bought by AlpenGlobal Capital LLC

AlpenGlobal Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,944 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Stryker comprises approximately 1.3% of AlpenGlobal Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $392.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $329.86 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $404.87. The stock's 50 day moving average is $310.12 and its 200-day moving average is $337.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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