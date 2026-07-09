5,967 Shares in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,967 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 44.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

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Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $180.75 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.91.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

See Also

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