Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

5,967 Shares in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Purchased by Burney Co.

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Five Below logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Burney Co. bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter, acquiring 5,967 shares valued at about $1.36 million.
  • Five Below reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $2.22 versus the $1.77 consensus and revenue of $1.29 billion, up 32.5% year over year.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $254.15, though some firms recently trimmed or raised targets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,967 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 44.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $180.75 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.91.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Five Below Right Now?

Before you consider Five Below, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Five Below wasn't on the list.

While Five Below currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
tc pixel
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
tc pixel
Earth's biggest energy source: near Grand Canyon
Earth's biggest energy source: near Grand Canyon
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
By Jessica Mitacek | July 2, 2026
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
By Jessica Mitacek | July 3, 2026

Recent Videos

The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines