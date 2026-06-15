5,971 Shares in MKS Inc. $MKSI Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in MKS during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in MKS by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in MKS by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MKS by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in MKS during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MKS from $354.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MKS from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut MKS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of MKS in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKSI

MKS Price Performance

MKS stock opened at $355.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.99. MKS Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.49 and a 1-year high of $359.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.70.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. MKS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.94, for a total transaction of $1,393,338.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,817,513.66. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Tseng-Chung Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.48, for a total value of $3,154,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,696 shares in the company, valued at $45,648,694.08. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 53,949 shares of company stock worth $17,446,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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